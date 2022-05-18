OHSAA Girls Softball Tournament Scores

Wednesday’s Girls Softball OHSAA Softball Tournaments Division I Region 1 Region 10

Centerburg 9, Milford Center Fairbanks 4

Region 11

Crooksville 4, Wellston 3

Portsmouth at Chillicothe Zane Trace, ppd. To May 19.

Division IV Region 13

Viena Mathews 8, Brookfield 2

Region 15

Belpre at S. Webster, ppd. To May 19.

Waterford 11, Portsmouth Clay 7

Tuesday’s Girls Softball OHSAA Softball Tournaments Division I Region 1

Youngs. Boardman 5, New Philadelphia 3

Region 2

Holland Springfield 10, Ashland 0

Perrysburg 10, Tol. Whitmer 0

Sylvania Northview 3, Bowling Green 2

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 12, Wapakoneta 2

Region 3

Gahanna Lincoln 1, Upper Arlington 0

Lancaster 9, Pataskala Licking Hts. 1

Lewis Center Olentangy 1, Ashville Teays Valley 0

Marysville 7, Dublin Jerome 1

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 10, Dublin Coffman 3

Pickerington North 12, Delaware Hayes 3

Powell Olentangy Liberty 5, Mount Vernon 2

Westerville Central 4, Dublin Scioto 0

Division II Region 5

Akr. Hoban 13, Akr. SVSM 1

Akr. Springfield 11, Richfield Revere 3

Alliance Marlington 7, Chardon NDCL 2

Canfield 2, Aurora 1

Mogadore Field 10, Hubbard 6

Poland Seminary 8, Beloit West Branch 1

Tallmadge 8, Copley 3

Wooster Triway 10, Lodi Cloverleaf 0

Region 6

Bellville Clear Fork 6, Bellevue 0

Lagrange Keystone 11, Akr. Coventry 1

Lexington 3, Mansfield Madsion 2

Norton 10, Medina Buckeye 0

Region 8

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 14, Batavia 12

Cleves Taylor 5, Hamilton Ross 2

Eaton 14, Brookville 6

Greenville 6, Germantown Valley View 0

Hebron Lakewood 8, Marengo Highland 2

Plain City Jonathan Alder 4, Cols. Hartley 0

Spring. Kenton Ridge 6, Tipp City Tippecanoe 1

Spring. Shawnee 10, Urbana 2

Division III Region 9

Canfield South Range 4, Youngs. Mooney 1

Creston Norwayne 5, Sullivan Black River 4

Hanoverton United 15, Gates Mills Gilmour 2

Massillon Tuslaw 2, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Rootstown 4, Newton Falls 3

Sheffield Brookside 5, Apple Creek Waynedale 3

Youngs. Ursuline 13, Kirtland 2

Region 10

Amanda-Clearcreek 9, Cardinton-Lincoln 3

Findlay Liberty-Benton 3, Coldwater 1

Van Buren 5, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 3

Region 11

Leesburg Fairfield 5, Williamsport Westfall 1

Portsmouth West 10, Nelsonville-York 0

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 3, Cadiz Harrison Central 2

Region 12

Johnstown 3, Richwood N. Union 1

Division IV Region 13

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 2, Gibsonburg 1

Bristolville Bristol 9, Berlin Center Western Reserve 1

McDonald 9, Lisbon David Anderson 0

Tiffin Calvert 4, New Riegal 2

Region 14

Antwerp 6, Edgerton 4

Fort Recovery 8, Minster 6

N. Baltimore 2, Leipsic 1

Plymouth 10, Greenwich S. Cent. 1

Sycamore Mohawk 12, Monroeville 2

Van Wert Lincolnview 12, New Bremen 2

Region 15

Manchester 3, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 1

Portsmouth Notre Dame 7, Peebles 2

Region 16

Bradford 5, Ansonia 3

Fayetteville-Perry 14, Cin. Country Day 0

Ft. Loramie 13, Covington 9

Mechanicburg 11, Pitsburg Frankiln Monroe 0

Russia 7, Pleasant Hill Newton 0

S. Charleston Southeastern 10, Felicity-Franklin 3

Monday’s Girls Softball OHSAA Softball Tournaments Division I Region 1

Austintown Fitch 6, Louisville 0

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 11, Wadsworth 0

Brunswick 9, Cle. St. Joseph Acad. 8

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 4, Painesville Riverside 2

Green 11, Massillon Perry 0

Massillon Jackson 8, Mayfield 1

New Philadelphia at Youngs. Boardman, ppd. to May 17.

North Canton Hoover 11, Chardon 4

Region 2

Amherst Steele 11, Akr. Firestone 1

Avon 7, North Olmsted 2

Berea-Midpark 3, North Royalton 2

North Ridgeville 8, Strongsville 0

Region 4

Beavercreek 3, Centerville 2

Cin. Mercy McAuley 6, Cin. Seton 5

Cin. Oak Hills 2, Morrow Little Miami 1

Clayton Northmont 10, Miamisburg 9

King Mills Kings 9, Fairfield 7

Lebanon 11, Springboro 1

Mason 7, Hamilton 2

West Chester Lakota West 11, Cin. St. Ursula 0

Division II Region 7 Region 11

Ironton 6, Frankfort Adena 3

Martins Ferry 10, Sugarcreek Garaway 9

Wheelersburg 9, McDermott Northwest 1

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley at Cadiz Harrison Central, ppd. to May 17.

Region 12

Arcanum 7, Lewistown Indian Lake 3

Batavia Clermont NE 3, Bethel-Tate 2

Blanchester 5, Williamsburg 0

Carlisle 1, New Paris National Trail 0

Casstown Miami East 5, Waynesville 3

Georgetown 4, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 2

Division IV Region 13

Brookfield 3, Southington Chalker 2

Jeromesville Hillsdale 6, Cuyahoga Hts. 1

Loudonville 3, Mogadore 2

Viena Mathews 1, Kinsman Badger 0

Region 15

Bowerston Conotton Valley 5, Newcomerstown 4

Danville 10, Delaware Christian 0

Fairfield Christian 10, Sugar Grove Berne Union 6

Strasburg-Franklin 9, Caldwell 0

Region 16

Howard E. Knox 10, Morral Ridgedale 0

Newark Cath. 12, Galion Northmor 2