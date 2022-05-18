OHSAA Girls Softball Tournament Scores
Published 10:20 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022
|Wednesday’s Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Tournaments
|Division I
|Region 1
|Region 10
Centerburg 9, Milford Center Fairbanks 4
|Region 11
Crooksville 4, Wellston 3
Portsmouth at Chillicothe Zane Trace, ppd. To May 19.
|Division IV
|Region 13
Viena Mathews 8, Brookfield 2
|Region 15
Belpre at S. Webster, ppd. To May 19.
Waterford 11, Portsmouth Clay 7
|Tuesday’s Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Tournaments
|Division I
|Region 1
Youngs. Boardman 5, New Philadelphia 3
|Region 2
Holland Springfield 10, Ashland 0
Perrysburg 10, Tol. Whitmer 0
Sylvania Northview 3, Bowling Green 2
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 12, Wapakoneta 2
|Region 3
Gahanna Lincoln 1, Upper Arlington 0
Lancaster 9, Pataskala Licking Hts. 1
Lewis Center Olentangy 1, Ashville Teays Valley 0
Marysville 7, Dublin Jerome 1
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 10, Dublin Coffman 3
Pickerington North 12, Delaware Hayes 3
Powell Olentangy Liberty 5, Mount Vernon 2
Westerville Central 4, Dublin Scioto 0
|Division II
|Region 5
Akr. Hoban 13, Akr. SVSM 1
Akr. Springfield 11, Richfield Revere 3
Alliance Marlington 7, Chardon NDCL 2
Canfield 2, Aurora 1
Mogadore Field 10, Hubbard 6
Poland Seminary 8, Beloit West Branch 1
Tallmadge 8, Copley 3
Wooster Triway 10, Lodi Cloverleaf 0
|Region 6
Bellville Clear Fork 6, Bellevue 0
Lagrange Keystone 11, Akr. Coventry 1
Lexington 3, Mansfield Madsion 2
Norton 10, Medina Buckeye 0
|Region 8
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 14, Batavia 12
Cleves Taylor 5, Hamilton Ross 2
Eaton 14, Brookville 6
Greenville 6, Germantown Valley View 0
Hebron Lakewood 8, Marengo Highland 2
Plain City Jonathan Alder 4, Cols. Hartley 0
Spring. Kenton Ridge 6, Tipp City Tippecanoe 1
Spring. Shawnee 10, Urbana 2
|Division III
|Region 9
Canfield South Range 4, Youngs. Mooney 1
Creston Norwayne 5, Sullivan Black River 4
Hanoverton United 15, Gates Mills Gilmour 2
Massillon Tuslaw 2, Doylestown Chippewa 0
Rootstown 4, Newton Falls 3
Sheffield Brookside 5, Apple Creek Waynedale 3
Youngs. Ursuline 13, Kirtland 2
|Region 10
Amanda-Clearcreek 9, Cardinton-Lincoln 3
Findlay Liberty-Benton 3, Coldwater 1
Van Buren 5, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 3
|Region 11
Leesburg Fairfield 5, Williamsport Westfall 1
Portsmouth West 10, Nelsonville-York 0
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 3, Cadiz Harrison Central 2
|Region 12
Johnstown 3, Richwood N. Union 1
|Division IV
|Region 13
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 2, Gibsonburg 1
Bristolville Bristol 9, Berlin Center Western Reserve 1
McDonald 9, Lisbon David Anderson 0
Tiffin Calvert 4, New Riegal 2
|Region 14
Antwerp 6, Edgerton 4
Fort Recovery 8, Minster 6
N. Baltimore 2, Leipsic 1
Plymouth 10, Greenwich S. Cent. 1
Sycamore Mohawk 12, Monroeville 2
Van Wert Lincolnview 12, New Bremen 2
|Region 15
Manchester 3, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 1
Portsmouth Notre Dame 7, Peebles 2
|Region 16
Bradford 5, Ansonia 3
Fayetteville-Perry 14, Cin. Country Day 0
Ft. Loramie 13, Covington 9
Mechanicburg 11, Pitsburg Frankiln Monroe 0
Russia 7, Pleasant Hill Newton 0
S. Charleston Southeastern 10, Felicity-Franklin 3
|Monday’s Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Tournaments
|Division I
|Region 1
Austintown Fitch 6, Louisville 0
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 11, Wadsworth 0
Brunswick 9, Cle. St. Joseph Acad. 8
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 4, Painesville Riverside 2
Green 11, Massillon Perry 0
Massillon Jackson 8, Mayfield 1
New Philadelphia at Youngs. Boardman, ppd. to May 17.
North Canton Hoover 11, Chardon 4
|Region 2
Amherst Steele 11, Akr. Firestone 1
Avon 7, North Olmsted 2
Berea-Midpark 3, North Royalton 2
North Ridgeville 8, Strongsville 0
|Region 4
Beavercreek 3, Centerville 2
Cin. Mercy McAuley 6, Cin. Seton 5
Cin. Oak Hills 2, Morrow Little Miami 1
Clayton Northmont 10, Miamisburg 9
King Mills Kings 9, Fairfield 7
Lebanon 11, Springboro 1
Mason 7, Hamilton 2
West Chester Lakota West 11, Cin. St. Ursula 0
|Division II
|Region 7
|Region 11
Ironton 6, Frankfort Adena 3
Martins Ferry 10, Sugarcreek Garaway 9
Wheelersburg 9, McDermott Northwest 1
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley at Cadiz Harrison Central, ppd. to May 17.
|Region 12
Arcanum 7, Lewistown Indian Lake 3
Batavia Clermont NE 3, Bethel-Tate 2
Blanchester 5, Williamsburg 0
Carlisle 1, New Paris National Trail 0
Casstown Miami East 5, Waynesville 3
Georgetown 4, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 2
|Division IV
|Region 13
Brookfield 3, Southington Chalker 2
Jeromesville Hillsdale 6, Cuyahoga Hts. 1
Loudonville 3, Mogadore 2
Viena Mathews 1, Kinsman Badger 0
|Region 15
Bowerston Conotton Valley 5, Newcomerstown 4
Danville 10, Delaware Christian 0
Fairfield Christian 10, Sugar Grove Berne Union 6
Strasburg-Franklin 9, Caldwell 0
|Region 16
Howard E. Knox 10, Morral Ridgedale 0
Newark Cath. 12, Galion Northmor 2