Bertha Patrick

Bertha Eloise Patrick, 95, of Rockwell, Texas, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her residence.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, West Virginia.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.