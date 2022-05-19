Flyers’ pitching strong but fall to Jeeps, 2-0

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH WEBSTER — It was a pretty even match except for the scoreboard.

Email newsletter signup

A hit batsman, a walk and an error were part of the problem as the St. Joseph Flyers lost 2-0 to the South Webster Jeeps on Thursday.

Each team had just 3 hits and only one hit figured in the Jeeps’ scoring.

St. Joseph (21-4) picked up the game late Wednesday night as a tune-up for Saturday’s Division 4 district semifinal game at 10 a.m. against Leesburg Fairfield at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe.

The pitchers took center stage for this game. The Flyers’ Drew Brown, Brady “Q” Medinger and Michael Mahlmeister put together a strong effort as did the Jeeps’ Jaren Lower and Cam Carpenter.

“We pitched well and played okay in the field, we just didn’t hit the ball,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant.

“It was a close game and I’m glad we played, but we just didn’t hit.”

Brown went two innings and gave up both runs with only one being earned. He allowed two hits, struck out one and walked two.

Medinger went three innings giving up just one hit while striking out 2 and walking one. Mahlmeister finished up the final inning and struck out two with a walk.

Carpenter went the final 3.2 innings for the win. He allowed just one hit, struck out 6 and did not walk a batter. Lower pitched the first 3.1 innings giving up two hits, striking out three and walking one.

South Webster scored an unearned run in the bottom of the first inning.

Lower had a one-out single, Riley Cook walked and Carpenter reached on an error as Lower scored.

The Jeeps scored in the second inning without a hit.

Brody Perkins was hit by a pitch leading off, stole second and went to third on an error. Aaron Taylor grounded out as Perkins scored.

Kai Coleman was 2-3 and Brown 1-3 to account for the Flyers’ hits. Lower was 2-3 and Conor Bender 1-3 for the Jeeps.

St. Joseph 000 000 0 = 0 3 4

So. Webster 110 000 x = 2 3 2

Drew Brown, Brady Medinger (3), Michael Mahlmeister (6) and Michael Mahlmeister, Drew Brown (6). Jaren Lower, Cam Carpenter (4) and Gavin Baker. W-Carpenter (IP-3.2, H-1, R-0, K-6, BB-0, WP-1). Lower (IP-3.1, H-2, R-0, K-3, BB-1). L-Brown (IP-2.0, H-2, R-2, ER-1, K-1, BB-2, HBP-1). Medinger (IP-3.0, H-1, R-0, K-2, BB-1). Mahlmeister (IP-1.0, H-0, K-2, BB-1). Hitting-St.J: Kai Coleman 2-3, Drew Brown 1-3; SW: Connor Bender 1-3, Jaren Lower 2-3.