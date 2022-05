Vickie Scott

Vickie Scott, 69, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.