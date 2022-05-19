Votto to return in time to play in hometown

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto expects to come off the COVID-19 list this weekend, just in time to play the Blue Jays in his hometown of Toronto.

A six-time All-Star in 16 seasons, Votto hasn’t played a lot in front of the local fans — only nine games at Rogers Centre, during which he’s hit three home runs while going 8 for 33 (.242) with seven RBIs.

Asked what sights he was looking forward to seeing, the 38-year-old first baseman playfully referenced the restaurant that used to overlook center field at the ballpark.

“Parts of the city? Somewhere around Windows? Maybe the second deck?” he said this week. “We’ll see, maybe somewhere around there.”

“That’s what I’m targeting. That’s what I’m most looking forward to,” he said.

Votto is off to a tough start this season. He’s hitting a meager .122 with no home runs and three RBIs in 22 games, and struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats.

He last played for Cincinnati on May 1. Votto did a rehab assignment with Class A Dayton leading up to this weekend.