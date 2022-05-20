Community Fun Day set for Saturday at South Point library

SOUTH POINT — A Community Fun Day is set for Saturday at the South Point branch of the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library.

This event, set for 11 a.m.– 2 p.m., is open to all ages and will feature a visit from animals of the BARKer Farm and Petting Zoo, as well as inflatable and crafts for children.

Musical groups Kelley’s Bridge will be providing entertainment at 1 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

There is no cost for admission to the event. The library is located at 317 Solida Road in South Point.