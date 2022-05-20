Kevin Brammer

Kevin Michael Brammer, 40, of Ironton, died on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at OSU Wexner Center, Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Samantha (Robinson) Brammer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Phillips Funeral Home, to help with the cost of services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Brammer family with arrangements.

To offer the Brammer family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.