Kids Fishing Derby at Lake Vesuvius on Saturday

Event includes hike, outdoor air gun range

PEDRO — The Wayne National Forest will have a fun-filled day at Lake Vesuvius for the upcoming JAKES Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday.

The fishing derby is free and for youth, ages 4–16. They must have a parent or guardian with them and bring their own fishing poles, bait, tackle boxes and chairs if possible.

Email newsletter signup

Derby registration will open at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Vesuvius boat ramp, with the competition commencing at 10 a.m. The event includes prizes and a lunch of hot dogs and beverages.

JAKES, a program developed by the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship. It is dedicated to informing, educating and involving youth in wildlife conservation and the wise stewardship of our natural resources.

In addition to the fishing competition, the JAKES Take Aim trailer will also be present to set up an outdoor air gun range and teach the basics of range safety, thanks to Lawrence County’s NWTF South Hills Longbeards Chapter.

A naturalist will also offer a guided nature hike on the Rock House Trail to view plant and animal life.

More information about the event is available by calling the Wayne National Forest Ironton Ranger District at 740-534-6500.

Limited poles and bait will be available for children who do not have their own. All who attend are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, including bringing hats and sunscreen.

For additional safety of fishing derby attendees, the Lake Vesuvius boat ramp will be closed during the event, but is anticipated to reopen at 3 p.m.