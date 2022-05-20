Sharon Goodwin

May 20, 2022

Sharon Goodwin

Sharon Ann Goodwin, 79, of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

There will be a procession leaving the funeral home for a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery with Sharon’s cousin, Father Charles Moran officiating.

