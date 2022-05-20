Trevathan’s 1-hitter gives Fairland D3 sectional

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — All it took was one.

Email newsletter signup

Blake Trevathan pitched a one-hitter and Fairland scored all its runs in one inning as the Dragons beat the Lynchburg-Cay Mustangs 3-0 Thursday to win the Division 3 sectional title.

Fairland (18-5) won its 13th straight and will face Portsmouth at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the district semifinals at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe.

The 4 p.m. game Tuesday will have Rock Hill playing Zane Trace. Tuesday’s winners meeting in the district finals on Thursday, May 26, at 4 p.m.

Trevathan struck out eight and did not issue a walk in going the distance. The only hit was a leadoff single by Luke Smith in the fifth inning.

The Dragons scored all three runs appropriately in the bottom of inning one.

Brycen Hunt and Blaze Perry led off with back-to-back singles and Niko Kiritsy walked to load the bases.

Cooper Cummings was hit by a pitch to force in a run, Trevathan was safe on an error for a run and Alex Rogers hit a sacrifice fly to cap the rally.

Hunt and Perry each went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Fairland offense.

Lychburgh 000 000 0 = 0 1 1

Fairland 300 000 x = 3 5 0

Austin Barnhill and Hunter Barnhill. Blake Trevathan and Cooper Cummings. W-Trevathan (IP-7.0, H-1, R-0, K-8, BB-0). L-A. Barnhill (IP-6.0, H-5,R-3, ER-3, K-1, BB-2, HBP-1). Hitting-LC: Luke Smith 1-2; FHS: Brycen Hunt 2-3, Blaze Perry 2-3.