Area track athletes qualify for D2 regional meet

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

POMEROY — In golf it’s fore, in track it’s four.

Email newsletter signup

As in the top four finishers advance.

The Southeast District Division 2 track and field meet was held at Meigs High School on Saturday and a plethora of local track standouts advanced to the regional meet.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for the regional meet Thursday and Saturday at Chillicothe High School. Thursday field events begin at 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. while running events start at 6:30 on Tuesday and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ 4×200 relay team broke the school record for the fourth time this season as the junior quartet of Trevor Carter, Larondo Carter, Chianti Martin and Ethan White combined for the blistering time of 1:30.89, more than four seconds ahead of runner-up Jackson.

White also claimed first place in an open event as he won the 400 meters with a 51.71 time. Fairland Dragons senior Jace Casella was fourth at 52.92 seconds.

The Rock Hill Redmen 4×100 relay was second as seniors Tyson Lewis and Braydon Malone, junior Brayden Adams and freshman Izaak Cox had a 44.44 second time.

Lewis placed second in the 200 meters at 23.46 behind Woodson at 23.04.

Ironton was third as señor Peyton Wilson, Martin, Laredo Carter and Trevor Carter were clocked at 44.69.

In the boys’ discus, South Point Pointers’ freshman Derrick Taylor threw 138-1 to win the event. Chesapeake Panthers’ freshman Jacob Skeens was second at 128-8 and Pointers’ junior Maurice Long was fourth at 120-8.

Long came back to win the shot put at 46-9.5. Fairland junior Nick Knight was third at 44-6.5 and Rock Hill senior Lane Smith was fourth at 44-3.5.

Gallipolis’ Daunevyn Woodson leaped 22-5 to win the long jump. Rock Hill freshman Izaak Cox was third at 21-1.

Ironton freshman Matt Sly was third as he cleared 11-4 in the pole vault.

Rock Hill’s 4×800 relay was third as junior Sam Simpson, sophomore Cameron Stevens, sophomore Dylan Griffith and sophomore Conor Blagg ran an 8:46.19 time.

Simpson came back to win the 800 meters with a 2:03.93 time and Blagg was third in the 3200 with a 10:14.65 clocking.

Simpson, Adams, Griffith and senior Hunter Blagg combined for a 3:39.12 time and finished second in the 4×400 relay.

Fairland senior Devon Bellomy won the high jump as he leaped 6-feet, 2-inches.

Chesapeake freshman Jacob Harris ran a 16.65-second time and was fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles.

The 100-meter das was a tight battle won by Woodson with a swift 10.88 time. Rock Hill senior Tyson Lewis was second at 11.01 seconds.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Fairland freshman Jeremiah Fizer finished second with a 43.01 time.

In the girls’ meet, Ironton senior Emma Hall was second in the shot put with a heave of 36-0.75 to finish just behind Chanee Cremeens of Gallipolis at 37-02.

Cremeens also won the discus at 119-0 with Hall second at 108-4. Chesapeake’s Bailee Wilson was third at 101-4.

Chesapeake junior Emily Duncan was second in the high jump at 4-feet, 11-inches.

Two local girls advanced in the long jump as Duncan was second at 16-2 and Rock Hill junior Cigi Pancake went 15-4.75 to place third.

Ironton sophomore Keira Adams ran was third in the 100-meter dash with a 13.41 clocking.

Chesapeake freshman Erin Hicks was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 49.85 seconds.

Ironton junior Anna Davis ran a 2:32.26 time and was fourth in the 800 meters.

Fairland junior Reece Barnitz ran a 12:28.89 and was third in the 3200 meters.