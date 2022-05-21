BB’s Car Club Saturday cruise-ins come to Ironton

BB’s Car Club will be holding their monthly cruise-ins starting today, from 4-9 p.m. with early registration beginning at 2 p.m. in downtown Ironton.

They will be located at the Farmers Market at the intersection of Park Avenue and Second Street.

BB’s Car Club was established in 2006 in Burlington and began holding cruise-ins that same year.

They have been featured in Curisin Times Magazine along with other media.

The club used to meet at the former KYOVA Mall, but moved to Ironton the end of last summer.

The cruise-ins are on the third Saturday through October.

Cars from all across the Tri-State and beyond attend the cruise-ins. There are all years of cars and trucks to attract everyone’s favorite.

There will be custom cars, muscle cars, street rods, trucks and all original cars and specialty cars.

Each cruise-ins has a theme with the most popular being the Halloween show.

BB’s signature “Cake at 8” is where free pieces of cake are given away to anyone that attends, car owners and the public.

Car registration is only $5, which makes people eligible for door prizes that are given out during the show. The club takes pride in that their shows are family-oriented and has something for the whole family. There will be Hot Wheel races for the kids.

As always spectators are free to view the cars and talk with the owners.