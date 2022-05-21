Commission honors EMS workers

Imagination Library push made by county

The Lawrence County Commission voted on Thursday to proclaim May 15-21 of this year as Lawrence County Emergency Medical Service Week.

“We’re always very proud of the services that our EMS provide to Lawrence County and we know we have some of the finest here in our county, so it our honor to proclaim this week in recognition of those performing those duties on a daily basis for us,” Commission President DeAnna Holliday said in introducing the proclamation.

Commissioner Colton Copley, an emergency room physician at Cabell-Huntington Hospital, also shared his thoughts.

“I’m in a unique position as a physician in an emergency department who works regularly with our EMS when they bring us patients,” he said. “Without a doubt, I can say for sure that without our EMS, there would be people who would have lost their lives in Lawrence County. Their interventions have saved people’s lives and we can’t say enough about that.”

The proclamation was signed and presented to Lori Morris and Mack Yates from the county’s EMS.

In other business, the commission:

• Heard from county administrator Katrina Keith, who submitted a proposed outdoor meeting schedule for the commissioners to review.

“Prior to COVID, the commissioners would meet out in the county so there was better access for our citizens,” Holliday said, noting that they plan to resume those meetings this year.

• Keith also reminded the public of upcoming Memorial Day events: Navy Night, set for 7 p.m. Thursday on the Ironton riverfront, the Ohio Flags of Honor, which would be set up on the courthouse lawn on Friday, the Woodland Cemetery ceremony, set for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28 and the 154th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade, set for 10 a.m., Monday May 30.

Keith said there would also be a Memorial Day decorating contest inside the courthouse, with each county office encourage to take part.

• Keith and Holliday discussed Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and encouraged residents to sign up for the program, which provides a free book monthly to children from birth to age 5. Information is provided on the commissioners’ website.

“We have issued a challenge to our office and the county to really get involved with the Imagination Library,” Holliday said, noting that Lawrence County is tied with one other county in Ohio for sign ups.

“As many people know, I love to be number one in Lawrence County,” Holliday said. “I love to go to Columbus and brag on our county.”

Holliday said the commission is planning events for this year to promote reading and literacy and said the Imagination Library helps to improve children for kindergarten readiness.

“Lets start talking about this and have a conversation about how important literacy is,” she said.

• Approved the Minutes of the meeting held on May 10.

• Approved the appropriations and transfers dated May 17, submitted by the county administrator.

• Received and filed the Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District monthly report.

• Received and filed the monthly Union Rome Sewer report for April.

• Received and filed the Department of Job Family Services monthly report submitted by Jamie Murphy, DJFS Director, and the monthly report for DJFS Social Services ending April 30, submitted by Missy Evans, Children’s Services administrator.

• Approved the resolution to grant the amount of $50,000 to be given to Hecla Water Association for the purpose of installing a new generator at its water processing plant and made reimbursable after project is completed.

• Approved the lease agreement with JB Nets for the Coal Grove Tower located in Upper Township, for a critical piece of infrastructure to get additional bandwidth into their network.

Thursday’s meeting was a reschedule from Tuesday’s session, which was postponed.

Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr. was absent from the meeting.