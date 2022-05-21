Hornets, Lady Hornets race to D3 district track titles

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

McDERMOTT — It was the Division 3 Southeast district track and field meet, but it seemed more like the Coal Grove Invitational.

The Hornets and Lady Hornets led the way with qualifiers for the regional meet along with team titles.

The Hornets also came away with the district team title as they racked up 156 points with Whiteoak second at 124.

The Lady Hornets coasted to the team title as well with 143 pints with North Adams runner-up with 98 points.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for the regional meet Wednesday and Friday at Chillicothe High School. Friday field events begin at 4 p.m. each day while running events start at 5:30.

Coal Grove senior Perry Kingrey was third in the discus with a toss of 136-8 and Green Bobcats junior Isaiah Runyon was fourth at 121-8.

The Hornets sophomore Landon Roberts went 10-6 to win the pole vault. Coal Grove freshman Damien Price went 9-feet to take second and Green senior Lethan Poe cleared 8-4 and was fourth.

Coal Grove seniors Steve Easterling and Jeffrey Sparks, junior Elijah Dillon and Price combined to run a 9:00.38 to take second in the 4×800 relay.

Dillon was second in the 800 meters at 2:04.45.

Coal Grove junior Dustin Lunsford was second in the shot put with a throw of 45-11.25. Green freshman Brice Chaney was fourth with a toss of 40-0.5.

Coal Grove junior Chase Hall ran 15.42 seconds to win the 110-meter hurdles. He also cleared 5-10 and was third in the high jump. Hornets’ sophomore Gavin Gipson was fourth in the 110 hurdles at 17.8 seconds.

Hall won the 300 hurdles at 41.93 second and Gipson was fourth at 44.55.

Hall joined senior Clay Ferguson, sophomore Steven Simpson and freshman Wade Hankins to finish second in the 4×200 relay with a 1:36.82 time while Poe, junior Andy Runyon and sophomores Devlin Maynard and Derek Salyers were fourth with a 1:40.95 time.

Poe was fourth in the 200 meters at 24.4 seconds.

Coal Grove junior Elijah Dillon ran a 5-minute flat the and was second in the 1600.

Coal Grove was second in the 4×100 relay as Simpson, Ferguson, Hankins an Gipson ran a 46.43 time.

The Hornets were 3-4 in the 400 meters as Easterling ran a 54.49 and Price 54.74.

Sparks placed fourth in the 3200 meters with a 12:11.39 time.

Coal Grove finished the meet by winning the 4×400 relay as Dillon, Easterling, Price and sophomore Garrett Hankins ran a 3:39.0 time.

Green’s quartet of Salyers, Rnyon, Maynard and Poe finished fourth in the 4×400 at3:48.75.

Coal Grove’s 4×200-meter relay won with a time of 1:49.24 behind the combined efforts of sophomores Kylie Montgomery, Olivia Kingrey, Laura Hamm and Maddie Mcdaniel.

South Point’s quartet of senior Elaysia Wilburn, sophomores Kaydence Dickerson and Camille Hall and freshman Emma Layne finished second in the 4×200 with a 1:50.98 time.

Hamm won the 800 meters with a 2:21.89 clocking.

The Lady Hornets 4×100 relay also took first place as Montgomery, Mcdaniel, Kingrey and junior Kelsey Fraley had a time of 52.7 seconds.

Coal Grove’s 4×400 relay team of Hamm, Kingrey, Montgomery and Thomas ran a 4:08.63 to win the event. South Point was second as senior Karmen Bruton, Wilburn, Hall and Layne ran a 4:19.94 time.

Wilburn was third in the 100-meter dash at 12.7 seconds and Mcdaniel ran 12.93 to take fourth.

South Point junior Makinzie Luhrsen won the discus with a personal-best 106-8 while Coal Grove senior Rylee Harmon was second at 101-5.

Luhrsen also took second in the shot put with a heave of 32-0.25 with Harmon second at 30-8.25.

Ironton St. Jospeh sophomore Laney Dressel cleared 4-feet, 9-inches and placed third in the high jump.

The Lady Hornets quartet of senior Elli Holmes, freshman Allana Pemberton and sophomores Olivia Kingrey and Laura Hamm ran a 10:34.81 to finished second in the 4×800 relay.

Holmes was second in the 1600 meters with a 5:48.75 time and third in the 3200 meters at 12:58.48.

Coal Grove senior Kylee Thomas ran a 15.64 seconds to win the 100-meter hurdles. She also ran a 47.61 to take second in the 300-meter hurdles. Mcdaniel was third at 49.81 seconds.

Thomas placed third in the 200-meter dash at 26>61 seconds while Camille Hall was fourth at 26.87 seconds.

South Point freshman Bindi Staley broke her own school record by going 8-feet, 2-inches to win the pole vault. Coal Grove junior Matti Hapney went 7-0 and senior Tyera Pemberton 6-8 to finish third and fourth, respectively.

Montgomery was second in the 400 meters at 59.82 and Camille Hall fourth at 1:01.93.