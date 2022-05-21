It’s A Family Track Affair
Published 6:14 pm Saturday, May 21, 2022
South Point Lady Pointers freshman Bindi Staley and junior Makinzie Luhrsen came away with first place finishes in the Division 3 district track meet to earn a trip to the regional meet. The cousins are coached by their grandfather who is veteran coaching legend Randy Smith. Luhrsen (left) had a personal best as she won the discus with a toss of 106-feet 8-inches while Staley (right) won the pole vault as she broke her own school record by clearing 8-feet, 2-inches. The cousins — who had the only first place finishes for the Lady Pointers — are bookending their grandfather. (Photo Submitted)