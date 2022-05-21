It’s A Family Track Affair

Published 6:14 pm Saturday, May 21, 2022

By Staff Reports


South Point Lady Pointers freshman Bindi Staley and junior Makinzie Luhrsen came away with first place finishes in the Division 3 district track meet to earn a trip to the regional meet. The cousins are coached by their grandfather who is veteran coaching legend Randy Smith. Luhrsen (left) had a personal best as she won the discus with a toss of 106-feet 8-inches while Staley (right) won the pole vault as she broke her own school record by clearing 8-feet, 2-inches. The cousins — who had the only first place finishes for the Lady Pointers — are bookending their grandfather. (Photo Submitted)

Email newsletter signup

More z RSS Twitter

Bichette’s 2 HRs give Toronto 3-1 win over Reds

Pereira take 3-shot lead into PGA final round; Wood withdraws

Early Voting brings happy returns with Preakness win

Lady Fighting Tigers fall in D3 district title game

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    There are no longer any public swimming pools in Lawrence County. If a municipality opened one, would you and your family use it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...