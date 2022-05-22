County to receive nearly $88K to combat illegal drugs

DeWine awards funds to prosecutor’s office.

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday funding for 41 local law enforcement agencies to help their drug task forces enforce the state’s drug laws and combat illegal drug activity, and the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office is among those receiving the funds

The awards to law enforcement agencies statewide totaled $3.6 million and Lawrence County will receive $87, 901 of that.

Grants from the 2022 Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund will support drug task forces that impact 67 counties on issues of drug trafficking, pharmaceutical diversion and other organized criminal activity associated with the drug trade.

The program, which is administered through the Office of Criminal Justice Services, is also intended to help local entities enhance the safety of Ohioans through multi-jurisdictional task forces.

“Ohio’s drug task forces play an absolutely critical role in removing drugs from the streets and holding drug traffickers accountable,” DeWine said. “These grants are flexible so drug task force commanders can tailor their plans to the greatest benefit for their local communities.”

Funds can be used by agencies to investigate drug trafficking organizations and disrupt the drug supply through intelligence gathering, information sharing, and multi-agency coordination. Grants can also be used to support local work to help drug overdose victims and their families through education, support and treatment options.

The Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund is part of the Drug Interdiction, Disruption, and Reduction Plan that is funded through Ohio’s operating budget.