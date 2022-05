OHSAA Girls Softball Regional Pairings

2022 Softball Regional Pairings

Home Team Listed First.

Rankings are from the final Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association State Poll released on Monday, May 16.

Email newsletter signup

Division I

Region 1 – Youngstown

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. North Canton Hoover at Youngstown State University, Wed., 2 p.m.

Austintown Fitch vs. Brecksville Broadview Heights at Youngstown State University, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Youngstown State University, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 2 – Gibsonburg

North Ridgeville vs. Avon at Gibsonburg High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Holland Springfield vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne at Gibsonburg High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Gibsonburg High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 3 – Centerburg

Pataskala Watkins Memorial vs. Marysville at Centerburg High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Lancaster vs. Gahanna Lincoln at Centerburg High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Centerburg High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 4 – Dayton

Mason vs. West Chester Lakota West at Wright State University, Wed., 2 p.m.

Cincinnati Mercy McAuley vs. Cincinnati Oak Hills at Wright State University, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Wright State University, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. I State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Region 3 vs. Region 2, Thurs., June 2, 3 p.m.

Region 1 vs. Region 4, Thurs., June 2, 5:30 p.m.

Div. I State Championship: Sat., June 4, 1 p.m.

Division II

Region 5 – Macedonia

Wooster Triway vs. Canfield at Nordonia High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Mogadore Field vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban at Nordonia High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Nordonia High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 6 – New Riegel

Lexington vs. Bryan at New Riegel High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Oak Harbor vs. Norton at New Riegel High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at New Riegel High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 7 – Pickerington

New Concord John Glenn vs. Thornville Sheridan at Pickerington Central High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Heath vs. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley at Pickerington Central High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington Central High School, Sat., Noon

Region 8 – Mason

Plain City Jonathan Alder vs. Springfield Shawnee at Mason High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Greenville vs. Springfield Kenton Ridge at Mason High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mason High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. II State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Region 7 vs. Region 5, Thurs., June 2, 10 a.m.

Region 6 vs. Region 8, Thurs., June 2, 12:30 p.m.

Div. II State Championship: Sat., June 4, 10 a.m.

Division III

Region 9 – Ravenna

Massillon Tuslaw vs. Canfield South Range at Ravenna High School, Wed., at 1 p.m.

West Salem Northwestern vs. Youngstown Ursuline at Ravenna High School, Wed., 4 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ravenna High School, Fri., 4 p.m.

Region 10 – Elida

Defiance Tinora vs. Cardington-Lincoln at Elida High School, Wed., 6:30 p.m.

Van Buren vs. Castalia Margaretta at Elida High School, Wed., 4 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 11 – Chillicothe

Portsmouth West vs. Crooksville at Chillicothe Unioto High School, Wed., at 2 p.m.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley vs. Wheelersburg at Chillicothe Unioto High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Chillicothe Unioto High School, Sat., Noon

Region 12 – Centerville

Casstown Miami East vs. Carlisle at Centerville High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Arcanum vs. Fredericktown at Centerville High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Centerville High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. III State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Region 9 vs. Region 12, Fri., June 3, 3 p.m.

Region 10 vs. Region 11, Fri., June 3, 5:30 p.m.

Div. III State Championship: Sat., June 4, 7 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13 – Strongsville

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon vs. Vienna Mathews at Strongsville High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Jeromesville Hillsdale vs. Bristolville Bristol at Strongsville High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Strongsville High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 14 – Clyde

West Unity Hilltop vs. Haviland Wayne Trace at Clyde High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Van Wert Lincolnview vs. Sycamore Mohawk at Clyde High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Clyde High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 15 – Pickerington

Danville vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame at Pickerington Central High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

South Webster vs. Strasburg-Franklin at Pickerington Central High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington Central High School, Sat., Noon

Region 16 – Clayton

Howard East Knox vs. Russia at Northmont High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Bradford vs. Mechanicsburg at Northmont High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Northmont High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. IV State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Region 16 vs. Region 15, Fri., June 3, 10 a.m.

Region 13 vs. Region 14, Fri., June 3, 12:30 p.m.

Div. IV State Championship: Sat., June 4, 4 p.m.