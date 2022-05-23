5K and Fun Run raise funds for cross country team

Sugar Creek Christian Academy hosted the 5k Eagle Run and Kids Fun Run on May 14 at Lake Vesuvius.

The event was a fundraiser for the SCCA cross country team. The day started with a half-mile fun run for the younger runners followed by a mile run for older elementary children.

Runners of all ages joined in for the 5K run/walk event.

5k results: Male Winners-1st place Elijah Long: 22:03.3, 2nd place- Noah Wood: 22.03.5 and 3rd place Finny Jackson: 26:04.4. Female Winners- 1st place Alicia Large: 26:12.7, 2nd place Amy Rowe: 27.47.4 and 3rd place Laura Kuhn: 28.37.8.

Coach Gina Lovejoy said she would like to thank all of the sponsors, volunteers and participants that helped make this event a success.