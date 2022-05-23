Betty Myers

June 20, 1931–May 23, 2022

Betty Lou Myers, 90, of Scottown, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at a local nursing home in Gallipolis.

Mrs. Myers was born June 20, 1931, in Waterloo, a daughter to the late Oscar and Stella (Hunt) Malone.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Samuel F. Myers.

Mrs. Myers attended Waterloo Schools and was a homemaker.

She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Wilgus.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Linda Sue Myers; son, Danny Myers; four brothers, Forrest Malone, Lloyd Malone, Cloyd “Boose” Malone and Robert “Bob” Malone; and sister, Eloise Adams.

She is survived by daughter-in-law, Barbara Myers, of Scottown; sister-in-law, Elanor Roach, of Springfield; and a host of nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Darrell Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Wilgus.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.