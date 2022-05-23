Brammer, Redmen crack Ceramics for sectional title

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Tyler Brammer is a generous person, except when he’s pitching.

Brammer limited Crooksville to a mere three hits as the Rock Hill Redmen beat the Ceramics 3-1 on Thursday to win the Division 3 sectional tournament.

Brammer struck out struck out 10 and did not walk a batter in going the distance.

Rock Hill (14-6) will play Zane Trace at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the district semifinals at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe.

Rock Hill took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jaedon Stevens singled him Dylan Griffith.

Jayson McFann went 2-3 to pace the Rock Hill offense.

Crooksville’s Austin Love was the hard-luck loser as he went five innings allowing three runs on five hits, striking out one and walking one.