Brammer, Redmen crack Ceramics for sectional title

Published 12:03 am Monday, May 23, 2022

By Jim Walker


Rock Hill Redmen’s Dylan Lewis zeroes in on a fly ball for an out. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

 


Rock Hill’s Tyler Brammer fires a pitch as he throw a 3-hitter in a 3-1 win over Crooksville in the Division 3 sectional finals on Thursday.

PEDRO — Tyler Brammer is a generous person, except when he’s pitching.

Brammer limited Crooksville to a mere three hits as the Rock Hill Redmen beat the Ceramics 3-1 on Thursday to win the Division 3 sectional tournament.

Brammer struck out struck out 10 and did not walk a batter in going the distance.

Rock Hill (14-6) will play Zane Trace at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the district semifinals at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe.

Rock Hill took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jaedon Stevens singled him Dylan Griffith.

Jayson McFann went 2-3 to pace the Rock Hill offense.

Crooksville’s Austin Love was the hard-luck loser as he went five innings allowing three runs on five hits, striking out one and walking one.

