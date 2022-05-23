EDITORIAL: Enroll children in library

At Thursday’s Lawrence County Commission meeting, commission president DeAnna Holliday spoke of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and revealed that Lawrence County is tied with another county in Ohio for enrollment in the program.

The nonprofit gifting program, founded by country musician Parton, is free to enroll in and ships a book monthly to children up to age five, helping to promote literacy in the pre-kindergarten years.

It has been a major boost to economically-impoverished areas and serves to help all children by getting new books into their hands.

The county has done an excellent job at getting the word out about this generous resource for families and is planning several events around it and promoting reading in coming months.

We encourage anyone who has a child to visit the commissioners website for more information, sign up and take advantage of this opportunity.