EDITORIAL: Enroll children in library

Published 12:00 am Monday, May 23, 2022

By Editorial Board

At Thursday’s Lawrence County Commission meeting, commission president DeAnna Holliday spoke of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and revealed that Lawrence County is tied with another county in Ohio for enrollment in the program.

The nonprofit gifting program, founded by country musician Parton, is free to enroll in and ships a book monthly to children up to age five, helping to promote literacy in the pre-kindergarten years.

It has been a major boost to economically-impoverished areas and serves to help all children by getting new books into their hands.

Email newsletter signup

The county has done an excellent job at getting the word out about this generous resource for families and is planning several events around it and promoting reading in coming months.

We encourage anyone who has a child to visit the commissioners website for more information, sign up and take advantage of this opportunity.

More Opinion

Mark McCown: Be wary of cars coming out of blind alleys

Chris Perry: Ask neither forgiveness nor for permission

U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup: U.S. doesn’t need a Ministry of Truth

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Time to make it in America

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    There are no longer any public swimming pools in Lawrence County. If a municipality opened one, would you and your family use it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...