Lineup announced for Ashland’s Summer Motion

Event set for July 2-4

ASHLAND, Ky. — Summer Motion is announcing its 33rd year of some of best free entertainment in our area. The line-up of entertainment and activities for July 2 – 4 events will take place on the Ashland Riverfront, except for the 10K/5K Race and the Pickle Ball Tournament. Gates will open each day at 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 2 – Contemporary Christian

• 8 a.m. – 10K/5K Race – Registration at 1701 Central Avenue, Ashland

• 8 a.m. – Pickle Ball Tournament – Registration at Ashland Central Park Courts

• 2 p.m. – RJ’s Entertainment and Promotions presents Pro Wrestling

• 7:30 p.m. – Riley Clemmons

• 9 p.m. – Danny Gokey

Sunday, July 3 – Classic Rock

• 7:30 p.m. – 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

• 9 p.m. – Tommy DeCarlo Singer of the band Boston – The Classic Hits of Boston

Monday, July 4 – Country

• 7 p.m. – Filmore

• 8 p.m. – Patriotic Tribute

• 9 p.m. – Russell Dickerson

• 10:15 p.m. – Fireworks Show – Largest in the Tri-State Area.

Each day activities will include a carnival, food vendors, specialty booths, children’s inflatables and games. King’s Daughters Medical Center will be on site each day from 2-5 p.m., offering free health screenings: blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure.