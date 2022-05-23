Lineup announced for Ashland’s Summer Motion
Published 12:00 am Monday, May 23, 2022
Event set for July 2-4
ASHLAND, Ky. — Summer Motion is announcing its 33rd year of some of best free entertainment in our area. The line-up of entertainment and activities for July 2 – 4 events will take place on the Ashland Riverfront, except for the 10K/5K Race and the Pickle Ball Tournament. Gates will open each day at 2 p.m.
Saturday, July 2 – Contemporary Christian
• 8 a.m. – 10K/5K Race – Registration at 1701 Central Avenue, Ashland
• 8 a.m. – Pickle Ball Tournament – Registration at Ashland Central Park Courts
• 2 p.m. – RJ’s Entertainment and Promotions presents Pro Wrestling
• 7:30 p.m. – Riley Clemmons
• 9 p.m. – Danny Gokey
Sunday, July 3 – Classic Rock
• 7:30 p.m. – 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
• 9 p.m. – Tommy DeCarlo Singer of the band Boston – The Classic Hits of Boston
Monday, July 4 – Country
• 7 p.m. – Filmore
• 8 p.m. – Patriotic Tribute
• 9 p.m. – Russell Dickerson
• 10:15 p.m. – Fireworks Show – Largest in the Tri-State Area.
Each day activities will include a carnival, food vendors, specialty booths, children’s inflatables and games. King’s Daughters Medical Center will be on site each day from 2-5 p.m., offering free health screenings: blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure.