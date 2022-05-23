Lottie Ferris

Published 12:49 pm Monday, May 23, 2022

By Obituaries

Lottie Ferris

Lottie Louise Ferris, 91, of Crown City, died on Sunday May 22, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery Crown City.

Visitation will be held 10–11 a.m. Wednesday May 25, 2022 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

