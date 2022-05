Paul Maynard

Paul R. Maynard, 77, of Chesapeake, died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at his residence.

Paul is survived by his wife Pam Hayes Maynard.

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Chesapeake.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.