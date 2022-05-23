Property transfers

• Randy Fliehman to Daveon R. Dickerson, Ironton, $10,000

• James Steven Boggs to James and Joan Mullins, Elizabeth, $10,000

• Jennifer L. Cassity to McDonald Jones, Hanging Rock, $10,000

Email newsletter signup

• Tyler Payne and Sara Payne to Lester Krum II and Bryce Krum, Ironton, $60,000

• John Cleer Jr. and Colleen Cleer to Justice Investments LLC, Chesapeake, $182,500

• Jeffrey A. Moore and Malinda L. Moore to Carrie V. Roland, Proctorville, $115,000

• Thomas L. Belville and Sandra D. Belville to Amanda Noble and Wayne Bird, Proctorville, $102,500

• Connie Yates to Steven Charles Lochow and Amy Ditty Lochow, Proctorville, $750,000

• Chuck Alan Petty to William D. Moore and Paula J. Mullins, Fayette, $5,372

• Jerry Dean Nelson to Tammy Regina Childers, South Point, $106,000

• Joel McGowan to Russell Robinson, Scottown, $68,000

• Tricia L. Messenger and Robert L. Messenger to Shawn P. Triplett, Ironton, $103,000

• Steven B. and Jennifer Leach II to Timothy R. and Jami L. Willis, Ironton, $40,000

• CC1 OH REO LLC to Big Bay 6 LLC, South Point, $14,000

• CC1 OH REO LLC to Big Bay 6 LLC, Coal Grove, $14,000

• Joshua A. Leighty and Lauren Leighty to David Ashworth, South Point, $35,550

• Stephanie Stamper FKA Stephanie Kellogg and Craig Stamper to Jamie Alan Irwin, Ironton, $155,000

• Heather B. Maddox and William R. Bevans to Michael Joshua Gartin and Bailee Nykole Gartin, Chesapeake, $61,600

• Evan Blake McKnight and Tara McKnight to Timothy Bryan Sublett I, Chesapeake, $180,000

• Steven G. Johnson and Tammy J. Johnson to Raven A. MacArthur, South Point, $149,000

• Robert A. Hogsett Jr. AKA Robert A. Hogsett and Amanda Hogsett AKA Amanda B. Bogsett to Abubakkar Siddique, Chesapeake, $161,400

• Tina L. Daniels and Todd A. Daniels to Bradley James Curtis and Grace K. Curtis, Proctorville, $187,263

• Beverly Kay O’Dell to Kerry Sue Brinager, Chesapeake, $318,000

• Donald Forbush and Carletta Forbush to Hayley Cyrus, Kitts Hill, $3,000

• Sheryl Busack to Michael R. Whitcomb and Julia Whitcomb, Pedro, $50,000

• Robert L. Morris and Shelli L. Morris to Kathryn Colegrove and James Eugene Colegrove II, Ironton, $335,000

• Shane Hall AKA Shane Brydon Hall to ESC Real Estate LLC, Proctorville, $13,865

• Derek Scott Hall to ESC Real Estate LLC, Proctorville, $246,135

• RW Rentals & Supply LLC to WS Ohio Investments LLC, South Point, $350,000

• Merrill T. Hunt and Donna L. Hunt to Timothy Hunt, South Point, $245,000

• David Jason Development LLC to Emerson Ty Johnson and Catherine E. Absher, South Point, $159,900

• Shirley Loevenguth and Scott C. Loevenguth to Robert Bazall, Adam G. Bazell and Zachary R. Bazell, Perry, $567

• Thomas G. Nay and Darian C. Nay to Stacy Perry and Jerry Perry, South Point, $282,000

• Teressa Hager and David Hager to William Andrew Stark, South Point, $155,500

Christina L. Clark, Trustee of the Clark Revocable Living Trust to Mitchell A. Brahin, Proctorville, $110,000

• Shawn P. Murdock and Robin R. Murdock to Donald E. Pennisten and Sheila Pennisten, Ironton, $155,000

• Jennifer Conley and Charles Conley Jr. to Heath Eugene Markel and Ophelia Weatherholt, Coal Grove, $18,000

• Ryan Freeman to Charles Michael Petro Sr. and Brenda Joyce Petro, South Point, $145,000

• Travis W. Owens to Cara A. Akers and Jeremy Allen Akers, Kitts Hill, $20,000

• Karen May Dinnen, Successor Trustee to Brian Lee Heaston, Kitts Hill, $30,000

• Jeffrey T. Combs AKA Jefferey T. Combs to Arlie J. Manns and Crystal R. Ramey, South Point, $75,000

• Curt W. Qualls to Joshua James E. Tucker, Symmes, $350,000

• Estate of Kenneth Hughes to Jeffrey L. Nightingale and Judy D. Nightingale, Proctorville, $284,000

• Jame T. and Mary F. Turner to Gary A. and Megan L. McGuire, Hamilton, $11,000

• Carolyn M. Templeton, Trustee of Carolyn M. Templeton Revocable Trust Agreement, Chesapeake, $40,000

• Carl Alton Lucas to Charles Ferris, Rome, $12,000

• Dianna K. Bragg and Charles Bragg to Patricia E. Boggs and Gary Boggs, Proctorville, $64,490

• Vermond Scott Harris and Mindy B. Harris to Robert A. Van Nostrand and Felicia A. Van Nostrand, South Point, $330,000

• Donna A. Belt AKA Donna Hayes to Elizabeth Thompson and Joseph Thompson, Proctorville, $77,130

• Melissa L. Frazee FKA Melissa L. Bonzo to Frances Hosey, Pedro, $200,000

• Dominique M. Wong and David P. Neff to Jerry Davis and Kimberly Davis, Proctorville, $170,000

• Linda L. Carpenter to Carl Brandon and Melissa Ann Carpenter, Perry, $5,000

• Dana L. Lewis and Rebecca J. Lewis to Kyle Patton and Jennifer Patton, Proctorville, $205,000

• AH Properties LLC to OSP Rentals LLC, South Point, $250,000

• Ann M. Cooper and Sheri L. Nelson and Barry Nelson to Thomas Nay and Darian Nay, Proctorville, $315,000

• Wendi Irene Wolfe to Tyler Dement and Shelby Hay, Chesapeake, $159,500

• Diane Long to Ronda Brown and Gregory Brown, Proctorville, $255,000

• Nicole Storm Cheek to Connisa S. Fannin and Daniel Jones, Chesapeake, $135,000

• Michael E. and Erica Dray to Mark L. II and Hannah L. Workman, Kitts Hill, $523,000

• Brittany E. Linn and Gregory J. Linn, Ironton, $166,500

• Stephen M. McComas and Rachel L. McComas FKA Rachel L. Murnahan to Meghan C. Ison, South Point, $146,000

• UMB Bank National Association to Virginia Corns, Proctorville, $19,900

• Tri-State Property Investments LLC to Kenneth B. Preston and Connie S. Preston, Ironton, $54,000

• Rebecca L. Wilson to Kimberly S. Estep, Heather Michelle Mayes and Scott Allen Mayes, Mason, $20,000

• Rickie E. North to Jeffrey Dean Fliehman, Willow Wood, $120,000

• Rickie E. North to Jamie Klaiber and Kristen Klaiber, Willow Wood, $120,000

• Sheila Kincaid to Maria L. Basenback, Chesapeake, $60,000

• Rickey L. and Rebecca K. Higgins to Sarah Pauline Marcum and Gregory Todd Ruby, Windsor, $30,000

• Estate of Richard C. Kinder Jr. to Doug Marcum and Kelly Marcum, Chesapeake, $5,500

• Lloyd W. Riggs Jr. to Eric A. Holmes and Jami A. Holmes, Coal Grove, $10,000

• Sheila K. Adams and Darrell F. Adams to Brandon Brown, Ironton, $135,000