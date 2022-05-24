FOOD: Red Pepper Chickpea Soup with Gazpacho Relish, Brunch Fruit Tart

Red Pepper Chickpea Soup with Gazpacho Relish

• 1/4 cup finely diced seeded English cucumbers

• 1/4 cup finely diced seeded Roma tomato

• 2 tablespoons finely diced red onion

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves

• 1 lime, juice only, divided

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 2 cups canned low-sodium vegetable stock, divided

• 1/2 cup Fresh Cravings

Restaurant Style Salsa (mild or medium)

• 1 container (10 ounces) Fresh Cravings

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

• Tri-color fried tortilla strips

In small bowl, combine cucumber, tomato, onion and cilantro. Add half the lime juice and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Let sit at room temperature.

In blender or food processor, process 1 cup stock and salsa until smooth.

Pour mixture into medium saucepan. Add remaining stock and hummus, season with salt and pepper, to taste, and bring to boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until slightly thickened, about 15 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in remaining lime juice.

Divide soup between two bowls and top with relish and tortilla strips.

Brunch Fruit Tart

Crust:

4 cups granola mixture

1/2 cup butter, softened

4 1/2 tablespoons honey

• Nonstick cooking spray

Filling:

2 1/4 cups vanilla Greek yogurt

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 package gelatin

Toppings:

• Strawberries, sliced

• Blueberries

• Kiwis, sliced

To make crust: Preheat oven to 350 F.

In large bowl, combine granola, butter and honey. Grease 11-inch tart pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line bottom of tart pan with parchment paper.

Press granola mixture into tart pan. Place tart pan on baking sheet and bake 10 minutes. Cool completely.

To make filling: Using mixer, combine yogurt, cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract and gelatin until whipped completely.

Pour yogurt mixture into tart crust. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.

Top with strawberries, blueberries and kiwis.