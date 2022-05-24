Jeffery Reed

Nov. 5, 1954–May 13, 2022

Our loving father, husband, and brother, Jeffery “Jeff” Willard Reed was born and raised in Ironton, to his parents Leslie and Ledra Ruth Reed.

Following his interest of aviation mechanics, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and found himself in southern Idaho at the Mountain Home Air Force Base.

While stationed there and living in Boise, he met and married Mary Gratzer. Their daughter, Tina, graced both of their lives and their family was almost complete.

His interest in aviation mechanics pulled him back to Ohio where he completed his schooling at the Ohio State University where he became an A&P inspector.

During this time, his grandchildren entered the world, which again pulled him back to the west coast to settle down next to them in Newberg Oregon.

A bit of bad luck found Jeff, but his character, as well as Mary’s, allowed him to live out the remainder of his life at home.

Jeff is survived by his wife Mary; daughter Tina (Ray) Jentges; grandkids, Casey (Mitchell) Young, Riley Jentges, Ryan Jentges; brothers Keith (Pam), Larry (Brenda), Tim (Missy); and sisters Linda Joseph, Sheri (Dennis) Hankins, and Terri (Rod) Abrams.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donnie and Jack Reed; brother in-law, Kenny Joseph; and sister, Kyle, and her husband, Oscar Owens.

A celebration of his life and funeral mass were held at St Peter’s Church in Newberg on Tuesday.

Per his wishes, Jeff will be brought back to southern Idaho and buried in the Wendell Cemetery on Friday at 11 a.m.