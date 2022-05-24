Martha Knipp

Sept. 25, 1949–May 22, 2022

Martha Delphine (Pettry) Knipp, 72, of Waterloo, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center – Ironton Campus.

She was born Sept. 25, 1949, in Kanawha County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late William and Dora (Green) Pettry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, her husband, Clinton Knipp; her daughter, Tammy Watkins; and nine brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Knipp was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family.

She enjoyed working in her flowers garden and was a member of Decatur Missionary Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Debbie Hodge and Charles Hodge; her grandson and greatgranddaughter whom she raised, Chace Stickler and Judith Brown; five grandchildren, Jimi Jo Boggs, Brooke Beverly, Venson Watkins, Brittany Watkins, Carson Hodge and several great-grandchildren; her brother, Buddy Pettry; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Decatur Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Jon Wiseman officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday noon until the time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangement.

To make online condolences, please visit www.phillpsfuneralhome.net.