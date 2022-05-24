Meet the Class of 2022

Brea N. Belville

School: Symmes Valley

Honors/extracurricular activities: Student body president, Beta Club president, Young Women Lead club, Student Council representative, FCA member and graduating Summa Cum Laude, Rank No. 1, 4.0 GPA.

What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite high school memory is our senior trip to Disney World. I made unforgettable memories with lifelong friends.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? I plan to attend Marshall University in the fall, majoring in business finance.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? I am most proud of all the community service projects I have been a part of. I have made many friends and been humbled by the experience.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? Mrs. Ruth Hopkins has been an exceptional mentor in high school. She always encourages me to set big goals, step outside my comfort zone and be great! Thank you, Mrs. Hopkins.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: Lawrence County Teen Leaders president, CARTEENS lead instructor, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Teen Ambassador Board, Lawrence County Civic Scholars and 4-H.

Favorite book, album or movie enjoyed during high school: I enjoyed reading “The Great Gatsby” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Where would you like to be in 20 years from now? In 20 years, I would like to be working in public service and making a positive impact on this nation.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: Thank you, Symmes Valley High School, and congratulations to the class of 2022!

Drew Fryer

School: Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School.

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: National Honor Society, STEM Honors Diploma, South Point Marching Band and South Point Varsity Bowling Team.

What is your favorite memory of high school? The projects the school did together, such as building picnic tables, history of technology projects or filming videos.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? I will be attending The Ohio State University to major in mechanical engineering and business.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? I am most proud of the 40-plus college credit hours I have completed and being the assistant conductor and percussion section leader in South Point’s marching band.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? Mrs. Shelby Davidson, the assistant director of Tri-State STEM+M, has helped me so much throughout high school. Her dedication and love for what she does is inspiring, and I could not thank you her enough for what she has done for me and the school.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: I have been in Lawrence County 4-H as a Junior Fair Board member and junior instructor for the shooting sports club. I also enjoy woodworking and bowling.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? I would like to have graduated college and own a business that utilizes my degrees.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: Choosing to go to Tri-State STEM+M was one of the best decisions I have made. Through STEM, I have had the opportunity to prepare for college, receive a STEM Honors Diploma and obtain real life job experience. I encourage everyone to check it out!

Abbey Taylor

School: Ironton High School

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: Marching and symphonic band, National Honor society member, Quiz Bowl team captain, math tutor for fifth graders.

What is your favorite memory of high school? I’ll never forget my trip to Belize with my Spanish club. Besides enjoying the amazing local culture and cuisine, we went ziplining, snorkeling, and swimming at a waterfall.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? This fall, I’m attending the University of Michigan to study space sciences and engineering.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? I’m proud of my academic achievements – I have the highest ACT score of any student in my school’s history!

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? My English teacher, Mrs. Ross, has helped me so much this year. She has encouraged me to always push forward, even if I feel like giving up.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: Outside of school, I work as a hostess at La Famiglia in Huntington, rollerblade around town and read often!

What is your favorite book, album, or movie you have enjoyed in high school? One of my favorite albums is “In the Aeroplane Over the Sea,” by Neutral Milk Hotel. It is compelling and beautiful and got me through school.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? I hope to have my dream job as an engineer at NASA in 20 years.

Aubree E. Callicoat

School: Symmes Valley High School

Honors/ Extracurricular Activities: Suma Cum Laude, Art Club president, Drama Club, FCA, Beta Club, Young Women Lead, and honor roll.

What is your favorite memory of high school? Art shows, senior trip.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? Get my BSN then get the education to be a CRNA.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? Painting a mural in the elementary school library.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? Jonda Carpenter, “Don’t worry, it will all work out.”

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school? Drawing, reading, church.

What is your favorite book, album, or movie you have enjoyed in high school? “The Book Thief,” Harry Potter series.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? Working as a CRNA.

Other thoughts and comments about high school: Lots of opportunities. I’m doing two murals this year, one by myself for the elementary and another with the art club at the courthouse in honor of veterans.

Amelia Webster

School: Ironton High School

Honors/ Extracurricular Activities: National Honors Society, Marching Band, Varsity Singers and Math Club.

What is your favorite memory of high school? Performing in the band and being able to perform in the state game on the huge field.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/ career choice? I will be attending The Ohio State University and double majoring in biology and medical anthropology, then going to grad school to become a forensic medical examiner.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? I am most proud of my class ranking at the high school as the valedictorian, as well as my 71 college credit hours.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? I believe that Mr. Sanders and Mrs. Kingmore have both pushed me to be more confident in myself and everything I do.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school? I participate in the Ironton Historic Society, and I enjoy reading, crocheting and playing video games.

What is your favorite book, album, or movie you have enjoyed in high school? My favorite book is “The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy,” by Douglas Adams.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? I want to be an accomplished forensic medical examiner and have a close family.

Other thoughts and comments about high school: High school has its ups and downs, but it is the beginning of where you find out who you are and what you want in life.

Noah Woods

School: Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: STEM Honors diploma, Suma Cum Laude, LCCSF, Esports, soccer, bowling, golf, chess club and VR club.

What is your favorite memory of high school? When our Esports team made it to state and we went up to northern Ohio to compete.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? I will go to the University of Toledo and pursue mechanical engineering and a minor in finance.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? I’m most proud of placing at an entrepreneurial competition with a few buddies.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: I participated in the Esports scenes at Marshall University, Morehead University, and Shawnee State University. I love 3D printing, tinkering with electronics and coding.

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed in high school? Stranger Things.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? I would like to be somewhere up north running my own business, most likely an arcade.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: STEM+M had a lot of unique experiences that I wouldn’t have been able to find at any other school. I will never regret going there.