Nina Keller: Celebrate Older Americans Month in May

May is a pretty special time of the year at our agency – it’s Older Americans Month!

It’s a time to celebrate the wonderful contributions given by so many older adults in our communities and express our gratitude for their years of positive influence and dedication to their families, friends and neighbors.

This year’s Older Americans Month theme, Age My Way, provides an opportunity for all of us to explore the many ways older adults can remain in and be involved

with their communities. A focus on aging in place and how older adults can plan to stay in their homes and live independently in their communities for as long as possible continues to be an important goal that we all can embrace and support.

This month, our agency has had the opportunity to meet in person with all 10 of our county commissioners’ offices, asking them to sign a proclamation for this special month. In addition, we have provided them with county-specific information related to the number of individuals served in 2021, as well as information about the services and programs provided through our agency.

We’re excited this year during Older Americans Month to unveil a special logo marking our 50th anniversary at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 and will continue the celebration throughout the year. A great deal of program growth has occurred since the beginning of our organization in 1972 – all to extend support to older adults and those of any age living with a disability with living safely and independently in their homes and communities.

As we have in the past during this month, we are showcasing our annual Senior Citizens Art Show, once again virtually this year. This event gives us the opportunity to share the talent of seniors in our area with their art and written pieces. I encourage you to go to our website at www.aaa7.org and take a peek at the wonderful submissions that are featured this year.

We at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 are certainly proud of the opportunities we have had to provide services, supports and resources to older adults year-round. The services and programs we can provide give us the opportunity to promote happy and productive lives for seniors and those with disabilities, allowing them to remain safe and independent in their homes and communities. If you’d like to learn more about resources that are available for you or your loved one, please call our resource center toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

So, a happy Older Americans Month to all! Please take the time this month to recognize seniors throughout our 10 counties and be sure to thank them for their important role in our communities.

Nina Keller is the executive director of Area Agency on Aging District 7. Their website is www.aaay.org.