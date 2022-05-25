City recreation levy still undecided

Tied vote triggers automatic recount

The Ironton recreation levy results remain close enough to trigger a recount.

In unofficial results of the May 3 primary, the results on the levy were tied at 731 to 731 votes.

From there, the levy, which was a renewal for a half mil for purposes of providing and maintaining recreational service for the city, depended on absentee and provisional votes, which were to be released on Tuesday in official results.

However, the Lawrence County Board of Elections said that a recount must now take place and results would not be announced prior to that.

A timetable on that recount will be announced today.

Under Ohio law, a levy must be passed by the majority of voters, which means that if the vote remains tied after the official certification, it will not go into effect.