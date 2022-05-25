COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for week

Lawrence County reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 in the week of May 13-19, along with five hospitalizations.

The figure represents a continued rise over the past few weeks and from the prior week, when 66 new cases were reported.

The county now ranks 14th of the state’s 88 counties for new cases of the virus.

The Lawrence County Health Department has scheduled vaccine clinics for this week, as follows:

• Today – 1-6 p.m., Lawrence County Health Department, 2122 S. 8th St., Ironton

• Friday – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lawrence County Health Department, 2122 S. Eighth St., Ironton

Initial doses and booster shots are provided. Vaccines are also available at most pharmacies. For more information, call 740-532-3962. Booster doses are available for those 12 years of age and older who are eligible.

Those coming for a second dose or a booster dose are asked to bring their vaccine card to the clinic with them. Those seeking a vaccine are also asked to bring a copy of their insurance card for the administration fee. No one will be charged out-of-pocket, and no one will be denied a vaccine if uninsured.