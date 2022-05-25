DeWine orders flags lowered in remembrance of shooting victims in Uvalde, Texas
Published 10:07 am Wednesday, May 25, 2022
COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered on Tuesday that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio until sunset on Saturday.
The governor’s office said this being done in accordance with orders from President Joe Biden and in remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.