Sammons, Dragons blank Trojans to reach district finals

CHILLICOTHE — The Fairland Dragons can thank the Portsmouth Trojans for their offense.

The Portsmouth Trojans can curse Tyler Sammons for their offense.

Fairland took advantage of three errors and four wild pitches to score seven unearned runs in a 7-0 win over the Portsmouth Trojans on Tuesday in the Division 3 district semifinals.

Sammons wasn’t about to give the Trojans anything as he pitched a two-hitter and struck out 14 batters in going the distance. He walked four batters.

It was a wild first inning. Literally.

Brycen Hunt led off with a single to left, Blaze Perry walked and Portsmouth starter Daewin Spence uncorked a pair of wild pitches to score the runners.

Cooper Cummings then tripled to right field and scored on another wild pitch and it was 3-0.

The Dragons (19-5) put up three more runs in the second inning

Tyler Sammons reached on an error, stole second, went to third on yet another wild pitch and scored on a passed ball.

Connor Sansom walked and Keegan Smith went in to pinch-run as Portsmouth brought in Tyler Duncan to relieve.

Hunt reached on an error on an unsuccessful fielder’s choice at third base that allowed Smith to score. Perry then singled as Hunt scored.

Fairland added its final run in the fourth inning when Hunt doubled with one out, went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Perry and scored on a dropped third strike what would have been the third out of the inning.

Portsmouth had only two hits but had six runners stranded — five in scoring position.

Perry was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Hunt 2-4 with a double and three runs scored. Cummings was 1-3 with a triple, and both Alex Rogers and Blake Trevathan were 1-4.

Spence had both Portsmouth hits as he went 2-for-2.

The Dragons — winner of 14 straight — play Meigs at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the district finals.

Meigs routed Wheelersburg 10-2 in the first game.

Fairland 330 100 0 = 7 7 0

Portsmouth 000 000 0 = 0 2 3

Tyler Sammons and Cooper Cummings. Darwin Spence, Tyler Duncan (2) and Reade Pendleton. W-Sammons (IP-7.0, H-2, R-0, K-14, BB-4). L-Spence (IP-1.1, H-2, R-5, ER-3, K-1, BB-2). Duncan (IP-5.2, H-5, R-2, ER-0, K-5, BB-0). Hitting-FHS: Brycen Hunt 2-4 2B 3Rs, Blaze Perry 2-2 RBI, Cooper Cummings 1-3 3B, Alex Rogers 1-4, Blake Trevathan 1-4 ; PHS: Daewin Spence 2-2.