Shirley Booten

Shirley Sue Booten, 83, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be a private family service held.

Email newsletter signup

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.