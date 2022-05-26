Beverly White

Beverly White

Beverly Ann Burgess White, 85, of Crown City, died on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

