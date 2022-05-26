Beverly White

Beverly Ann Burgess White, 85, of Crown City, died on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

