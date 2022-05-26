Darren Coffman

Darren Coffman, 47, of Ironton, died on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta Thomas Coffman.

Funeral services will be noon Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Hecla Cemetery Ironton.

Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.