Possible city fees raise held off for two more meetings

Council will vote on matter in one month

It was short meeting of the Ironton City Council on Monday.

While the council normally meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, the Ironton City Codified Ordinance requires the council to meet on the Monday because Navy Night is held at the Ironton riverfront instead of Thursday when the council normally meets.

The only item on the agenda was the first reading of an ordinance to tie the rates of city monthly billed usage rates and other fees with the federal Consumer Price Index. That would mean if the CPI goes up, city rates would go up and if the CPI goes down, the rates would also go down. The only fee excluded is the storm and utility fee.

The ordinance received a favorable recommendation from the council’s public utilities committee.

There was a motion to suspend the rules and have second and third readings of the ordinance. That requires a supermajority of six of seven yes votes. But councilman Bob Cleary was not in attendance and Vice Mayor Chris Haney voted no, so there was not the required supermajority. So, the ordinance will have two more hearings before a vote.

The next meeting of the city council will be on June 9 at 6 p.m. in council chambers on the third floor of the Ironton City Center.