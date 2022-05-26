Ruth Lewis

Aug. 2, 1954 – May 22, 2022

Ruth Ann Lewis, 68, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Ruth was born on Aug. 2, 1954 in Ironton, to Juanita Lewis, of Pedro.

She lived most her life in the Pedro area and attended Rock Hill Schools. The last 27 years were spent in a home, built by family and friends, with her life partner of 39 years, Danny Sparks, in Decatur.

One of Ruth’s many talents, and most notable, was her love of cooking. No one that knew her ever went hungry for delicious food. She showed her love for all that she knew by sharing her homemade creations.

Ruth’s heart was as big as the ocean. She loved her children unconditionally and thought her grandchildren hung the moon.

Her love for Danny was as strong in the end as it was in the beginning.

She was the glue that held us together.

Ruth’s hobbies included cooking, collecting/sharing, bingo, scratching lottery tickets, camping, fishing, berry picking and gardening.

She enjoyed spending time with family and giving to those of us in need.

Ruth had a way with words that left no question of what her thoughts and feelings were regarding any given situation.

When asked to describe her in a few words, the ones that come to our minds are generous, caring, fierce, hilarious, spunky, outspoken, loving, one of a kind, stubborn, big hearted, sassy, sarcastic, blunt, honest, witty, supportive, shameless, mischievous and ornery, giving, a genuine smart ass and a damn good cook.

Many words can be used to describe her, and all of them are true and fitting.

One thing is certainly true, she was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by her surviving family and friends, Danny Sparks, life partner; Phillip (Lisa) Lewis, son; Juanita Boggs, daughter; Charles Boggs, son; Santanna (Taylor) Durfee, granddaughter; JR Lewis, grandson; Selena Lewis, granddaughter; Shelby (Tanner) Tagliarini, granddaughter; Rebecca (Sam) Bethel, granddaughter; Emma Boggs, granddaughter; Tucker Boggs, grandson; along with seven great-grandchildren; Nancy Leadingham, Sister; Marge Hankins, friend; and many other friends and acquaintances.

There will be no public visitation or funeral services as was Ruth’s wish.

Memorial services will be scheduled and announced at a later date.

“I don’t need a special day to bring you to mind. The days I do not think of you are very hard to find. Each morning when I awake, I know that you are gone. And no one knows the heartache as I try to carry on. My heart still aches with sadness and secret tears still flow. What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. My thoughts are always with you. Your places no one can fill. In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still.”