6 Lady Hornets, 2 Hornets state meet bound

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHLLICOTHE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets turned to their Slick Six at the Division 3 district track meet and they weren’t disappointed.

Senior Kylee Thomas along with junior Kelsey Farley and sophomores Maddie McDaniel, Kylie Montgomery, Olivia Kingrey and Laura Hamm combined to place in eight event and seven of which qualified for the state meet Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, at Jesse Owens Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University.

Th top four finishers in each event at the regional meet Friday at Southeastern High School advanced to the state meet.

The final girls’ team standings was a logjam between three teams. Worthington Christian was first with 67 points, Fairbanks had 66 and Coal Grove 64.

The Coal Grove boys’ team will be represented at the state meet by senior Perry Kingrey and junior Chase Hall in two events.

In the girls’ meet, McDaniel won the 300-meter hurdles at 46.14 seconds with Thomas third at 47.48 time. Sierra Kendall of North Adams was second at 46.20 seconds.

Coal Grove also took first place in the 4×400 relay with a 4:05.23 time behind the combined efforts of Montgomery, Kingrey, Hamm and Thomas.

Thomas was second in the 100-meter hurdles with a 15.33 time. Kendall won at 15.24.

The Lady Hornets 4×200 relay team of McDaniel, Kingrey, Hamm and Montgomery ran a 1:48.04 to take second. Worthington Christian won with a 1:45.66 time.

Montgomery was second in the 400 meters at 59.26 behind Whiteoak’s Lydia Kittner at 58.67.

South Point Lady Pointers’ quartet of senior Elaysia Wilburn, sophomore Kaydence Dickerson, freshman Emma Layne and sophomore Camille Hall ran a 1:48.12 to take third place and earned a triple north to the state meet.

Farley, Montgomery, Kingrey and McDaniel were third in the 4×100 relay with a 51.98 clocking.

Hamm placed third in the 800 meters with a 2:19.70 clocking.

The Lady Pointers’ Makinzie Luhrsen was seventh with a toss of 101-6. Sydney Foglesong of Arena won at 130-3.

McDaniel was seventh at 12.95 in the 100-meter dash.

In the boys’ meet, Kingrey had a toss of 152-feet, 8-inches to take second in the discus. Ashland Crestview’s Wade Bolin won at 165-5.

Hall was second in the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.11 time. Collin Haj Abed of Grandview Heights won at 14.87 seconds.

Hall also placed third in the 300 hurdles with a 41.10 seconds time.