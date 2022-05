Aaron Barcus

Aaron Leslie Barcus, 77, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Barcus.

Email newsletter signup

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.