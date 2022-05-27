Charles Meadows Jr.

Charles “Charlie” Meadows Jr., 75, of Ironton, died on May 25, 2022.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Kay Meadows.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Tracy Bammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with a service to follow officiated by the Bro. Chad Pemberton.

After the service, a graveside service, with full military honors, will be held at Woodland Memorial Cemetery, 824 Lorain Street, Ironton.

Semper Fidelis, always faithful.

