Charles Meadows Jr.

Published 2:33 pm Friday, May 27, 2022

By Obituaries

Charles Meadows Jr.
Charles “Charlie” Meadows Jr., 75, of Ironton, died on May 25, 2022.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Kay Meadows.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Tracy Bammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with a service to follow officiated by the Bro. Chad Pemberton.
After the service, a graveside service, with full military honors, will be held at Woodland Memorial Cemetery, 824 Lorain Street, Ironton.
Semper Fidelis, always faithful.

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Tammy Cooper

Aaron Barcus

Nelrose Coffman

Mary White

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...