Coach indicted for voyeurism, tampering with evidence

Symmes Valley Vikings’ former head football coach and athletic director Russell Webb has been indicted on charges of voyeurism and tampering with evidence by the Lawrence County Grand Jury and has been placed on administrative leave.

According to the indictment, the allegations are that Webb, on or about Feb. 22, “knowing that an official investigation was in progress did alter, destroy, conceal or remove any record, document or thing with the purpose to impair its value or availability as evidence.” He was indicted for third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

The second count is third-degree misdemeanor voyeurism. According to the indictment, On Feb. 17, Webb “did, for the purpose of sexually arousing or gratifying the person’s self, commit trespass, or otherwise surreptitiously invaded the privacy of another, to spy or eavesdrop upon another” in violation of the Ohio Revised Code.

If convicted, the felony charge carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail. The misdemeanor charge has a maximum sentence of 60 days in jail and would require him registering as a sex offender.

Webb has been at the school for 25 years and was the head football coach for 21 years.

The Symmes Valley Local School District released a statement on the matter stating it had been advised that one of its employees has recently been indicted for alleged criminal activity.

“It is the district’s understanding that the indictment stems from allegations that were brought first to the attention of school district administrators,” the statement reads. “At that time, the District immediately contacted the Lawrence

County Sheriff’s Department to inform them of the allegations and provided them with information so they could thoroughly investigate the matter. As a precaution, the employee was placed on administrative leave and, as required by Ohio law, will not be permitted to return to duties involving District students pending trial or other disposition of these charges. The District will continue to work with law enforcement and the county prosecutor regarding the matter.

Appropriate additional actions may be taken as circumstances require. As always, the safety and welfare of our students, staff, and visitors continues to be a priority for the District.”