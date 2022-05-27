Dragons blank Meigs to reach D3 regional semifinals

By Jim Walker

CHILLICOTHE — As the Fairland Dragons keep winning, they keep on playing.

Fairland — winning its 15th game in a row — used the three-hit pitching of Blake Trevathan to blank the Meigs Marauders 3-0 on Friday to win the Division 3 district championship Friday at Veterans Stadium.

The Dragons (20-5) will play at noon on Thursday in the regional semifinals at Chillicothe Veterans Stadium against the winner of Zane Trace and Minford which played at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Trevathan turned in a complete game as he struck out eight, walked two, hit two batters and had a wild pitch.

Meigs’ starter Drew Dodson tossed a complete game as he went six innings allowing only five hits, striking out six, walking one and hitting two batters.

Fairland jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

With two outs, Niko Kiritsy singled to center, Cooper Cummings was hit by a pitch and Trevathan singled to left driving home Kiritsy.

Alex Rogers singled and an overthrow on the ball coming back to the infield allowed Cummings to score.

The score remained the same until the bottom of the sixth when the Dragons got an insurance run with two outs on a walk to Trevathan and Rogers double to left-centerfield that scored courtesy runner Keegan Smith.

Rogers went 2-3 with a double and and RBI, Trevathan 1-2 with an RBI and both Byrcen Hunt and Kiritsy were 1-3.

Caleb Burnem was 1-2 with a double for Meigs with Jake Martin and Ethan Stewart each 1-3.

Meigs 000 000 0 = 0 3 2

Fairland 200 001 x = 3 5 1

Drew Dodson and Jake Martin. Blake Trevathan and Cooper Cummings. W-Trevathan (IP-7.0, H-3, R-0, K-8, BB-2, HBP-2, WP-1). L-D. Dodson (IP-6.0, H-5, R-3, ER-2, K-6, BB-1, HBP-2). Hitting-Meigs: Ethan Stewart 1-3, Caleb Burnem 1-2 2B, Jake Martin 1-3; Fairland: Brycen Hunt 1-3, Niko Kiritsy 1-3, Blake Trevathan 1-2 RBI, Alex Rogers 2-3 2B RBI.