James Davis

James “Jay” Davis, 90, of Russell, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Parsons Davis.

Graveside service will be noon Wednesday at Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland, Kentucky, with Pastor Ed Cook officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m.–noon at the cemetery.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.