Published 2:31 pm Friday, May 27, 2022

Mary White

Mary Martha White, 68, of Gallipolis, died on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Mick Browning officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

