Nelrose Coffman

April 12, 1949–May 26, 2022

Nelrose Coffman, 73, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Coffman was born April 12, 1949, in Scottown, a daughter to the late Arnold and Tomma (Thompson) Lewis.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Charles Coffman, whom she married Jan. 13, 1968.

Mrs. Coffman was a graduate of Symmes Valley High School, Ohio University and received her master’s degree from Marshall University.

She was a retired teacher for Symmes Valley Local Schools, where she worked for 20-plus years.

She loved spending time with her family and was a member of Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Deering.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, J.D. Coffman; and sister, Janet Woodard

In addition to Charles, those left to cherish her memory are, daughter, Lynn (Todd) Warner, of Ironton; brother, Keith (Debbie) Lewis, of Ironton; sister, Kim (Mac Davis) Lewis, of South Point; two grandsons, Dr. Chris (Audrey) Warner and Dr. Brian (Kaitlyn) Warner of Lexington, Kentucky; great-grandson, Henry Charles Warner and great-granddaughter, Emma Rose Warner, both of Lexington, Kentucky.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Greasy Ridge Road, Willow Wood, with Pastor Todd Warner officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, is honored to assist the Coffman family with arrangements.

