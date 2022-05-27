OUS names interim dean

Ohio University executive vice president and provost Elizabeth Sayrs has announced that Dr. Deborah R. Marinski has been named as the interim dean of Ohio University Southern.

She replaces Dr. Nicole Pennington, who announced in April her intention to step down as dean of OUS and executive dean for regional higher education in June and return to the nursing faculty.

Marinski currently serves as an associate professor of history and as the scheduling coordinator for Ohio Southern. She will begin her role as interim dean of Ohio Southern on June 1 and will serve a one-year term.

“Dr. Marinski brings deep knowledge, experience and expertise to this position,” Sayrs said. “I am grateful for her willingness to lead the Southern campus over the next year, and I am looking forward to working with her in this important role.”

Since joining OU Southern in 2014 as an assistant professor and a program coordinator, Marinski has held several roles for the University, including as a faculty senator, chair of the Ohio University Southern Faculty Council and speaker for the Ohio University Southern Campus Graduate Recognition Ceremony.

She has received numerous awards for her work, including the 2019-2020 Outstanding Faulty Member in Teaching award for OUS, the 2013-2014 Outstanding Faculty Member in Service award for the school and the 2011-2012 Outstanding Faculty Member in Research award for OUS.

Prior to her time at OUS, she served as a visiting assistant professor at the University of Toledo and also worked with Lourdes College in Sylvania, Ohio, and the Lucas County Maumee Valley Historical Society.

Marinski earned her Ph.D. in American history from the University of Toledo. She also earned a master’s degree in history and a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Toledo.