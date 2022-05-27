Police chief reminds people to lock cars, houses during parade

With thousands of people coming into Ironton to watch the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade, Police Chief Pam Wagner said her department will be doing their best to keep things safe.

“We want to encourage everyone to come the Memorial Day parade and enjoy all of our festivities from Navy Night to the parade,” she said.

There will be extra officers on patrol to make sure that people stay safe during the holiday festivities.

“We don’t want people to drive impaired or anything like that,” she said.

Wagner said that with the Memorial Day fireworks on Saturday, the city will be closing the Center Street landing and the walking trails in that area at noon as a matter of safety.

“There will be no foot traffic permitted or vehicle traffic permitted,” she said. “It is an insurance issue for the fireworks company.”

Wagner reminded everyone to not leave valuables in their cars and to make sure their cars are locked up, since the department sees a spike in car thefts during the Memorial Day Parade.

She said that thieves target vehicles looking for electronics and other things.

“iPads, phones, change, any kind of cash, credit cards,” she said, adding it is best not to leave purses or back packs in a vehicle. “Thieves are looking for personal information, like driver’s licenses and Social Security cards.”

Wagner said people attending the parade should lock up their houses and have a neighbor or a trusted person watch their house while they are gone.

“And we are asking businesses with cameras to have those on during the parade,” Wagner said. “And if you see something, say something. Call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 740-532-3525.”

After the parade is over and winding down, she recommends people exit the city on routes other than Park Avenue exit.

“It is usually a massive traffic jam,” Wagner said. “We want to encourage everyone who possibly can to car pool.”