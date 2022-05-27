Two South Point residents graduate from University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Kentucky — University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies recently to celebrate its newest graduates. Participants in this year’s commencement ceremonies included graduates from 49 states and territories and the countries of Canada, India, Brazil, Spain, New Zealand and Italy, among others. A total of 2,068 graduates received their degrees from Cumberlands that weekend.

Two students from Lawrence County graduated this spring:

• Jessica Howerton, of South Point, Master of Arts in Teaching.

• Caleb Esque, of South Point, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.

Cumberlands President Larry Cockrum opened the ceremonies offering heartfelt congratulations to the graduates as well as encouragement.

“Don’t stress out over things you can’t control. Even when things feel unsettled, we are all capable of a new and positive beginning,” he said. “Sometimes, the worst things in life that happen to you can be the best things that happen to you, if you don’t let the worst get the best of you. Have character. You will be remembered more for your kindness than for your accomplishments. And believe in yourself, no matter what happens.”

Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs.

Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.